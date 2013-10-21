Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

All Stories Tagged: Warner Bros. Games Montreal

Watch 17 minutes of Batman: Arkham Origins

If you're keen to play Batman: Arkham Origins, you only need wait until Friday for it to launch. If you're impatient, though, and want to see it now now now, publisher Warner Bros. this morning released a seventeen-minute commentated gameplay trailer, showing Bats tackling the police in his typical Batfashion.

Hello, Meet Lola