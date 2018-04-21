Bayonetta & Vanquish remaster bundle leaked, coming in February 2020
A listing on the Microsoft Store has revealed that Bayonetta and Vanquish are being bundled in a 10th Anniversary Edition set.
A listing on the Microsoft Store has revealed that Bayonetta and Vanquish are being bundled in a 10th Anniversary Edition set.
War never changes, but it does get cheaper.
If you didn't pre-order, your chance at the Digital Deluxe Edition is now gone.
The original sci-fi epic was directed by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami
In a lengthy interview reflecting on 10 years of Platinum titles, the co-founder teased touching up Vanquish.