US Army & Navy esports Twitch channels embroiled in 1st Amendment controversy
The US Army and Navy esports Twitch channels are coming up against flack and First Amendment abuse accusations for banning users from chat on a government platform.
Which one will end up winning the contract?
The US Army is laying the groundwork for a new video game simulation to serve as the backbone of its Games for Training program, and has outlined a few goals to reflect realistic battlefield conditions.
Two trailers for the the US Army-exclusive title "Dismounted Training System" has appeared online, showcasing the game's use of Crytek's CryEngine 3.