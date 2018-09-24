New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: US Army

US Army drafting new first-person shooter

The US Army is laying the groundwork for a new video game simulation to serve as the backbone of its Games for Training program, and has outlined a few goals to reflect realistic battlefield conditions.

Hello, Meet Lola