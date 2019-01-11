New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Unity Games

Space Noir warping onto PC this summer

Like Los Angeles in the 1940s, space is full of stars flaring up, burning out, fading away, and dying spectacularly. Which is probably not why N-Fusion has named its space shooter Space Noir, but perhaps it should be? Publisher Unity Games today announced the moody space tale, coming to PC and tablets this summer.

