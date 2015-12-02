New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection Review: Back on the Map

Naughty Dog’s highly popular PlayStation 3 series, Uncharted, has been remastered and re-released for the PlayStation 4. But does it hold up to the pedestal of quality and epic-adventure that fans place it on? Or is it lost in time like the crumbling temples that Nathan Drake and friends explore? Our review.

