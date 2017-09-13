Riders Republic: Season 2 opens multiplayer Showdown arena
Grab five of your friends and get ready for the Showdown in Season 2 of Riders Republic.
An open beta for PVP mode Ghost War is opening up to all players next week, including those that do not own Ghost Recon Wildlands.
There will be early access first, then the open beta less than a week later.
Co-op multiplayer mode Wolfpack was one of the big additions to Assassin's Creed 3. With AC4, Ubisoft Annecy plans on taking a "big step," by expanding its co-op offering.
Juggling two jobs can be difficult for anyone, but Captain Edward Kenway seems to take the responsibilities of both pirate and Assassin in his stride. Ubisoft today dropped the first "gameplay" trailer for Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, showing the kind of salty shenanigans players can expect from its latest open-world murder simulator.
You and I know pirates to be cheery drunkards, perhaps made of plasticine, who plunder cursed booty and battle sea monsters. Yet, Ubisoft Montreal claims, this is all fiction. The developer has said it is "giving pirates the HBO, reality treatment" in Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, suggesting that perhaps piracy wasn't all hook hands and perching parrots.