New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

All Stories Tagged: Ubisoft Annecy

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag trailer reveals gameplay

Juggling two jobs can be difficult for anyone, but Captain Edward Kenway seems to take the responsibilities of both pirate and Assassin in his stride. Ubisoft today dropped the first "gameplay" trailer for Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, showing the kind of salty shenanigans players can expect from its latest open-world murder simulator.

Assassin's Creed 4 dev: pirates no longer 'for kids'

You and I know pirates to be cheery drunkards, perhaps made of plasticine, who plunder cursed booty and battle sea monsters. Yet, Ubisoft Montreal claims, this is all fiction. The developer has said it is "giving pirates the HBO, reality treatment" in Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, suggesting that perhaps piracy wasn't all hook hands and perching parrots.

Hello, Meet Lola