Rayman Origins PC edition announced

Only Tuesday I was lamenting the fact that Rayman Origins seemed to be on every platform but PC, and it would seem that Ian Ubisoft heard my cries. Ubisoft Montpellier's charming jump 'em up will leap onto PC on March 29 for $30, it was announced today.

Rayman Origins leaping onto 3DS in March

If you've been all excited about Rayman Origins but, somehow, the only gaming platform you own is a Nintendo 3DS, your wait is almost at an end. UBIart's charming platformer will be released for 3DS on March 20, Ubisoft announced today.

