New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideDoom Eternal walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Doom Eternal walkthrough

Child of Light is free for Uplay users on PC until Saturday

If you're on Ubisoft's Uplay client on PC, then Child of Light is yours to keep, as long as you claim it before Saturday.
Ozzie Mejia
2

With the current state of the world, there's a lot more time to play video games these days. In an effort to make these trying times a little easier, developers and publishers are offering heavy game discounts and even flat-out giving games away. Ubisoft is the latest publisher to offer one of its games totally free of charge, announcing on Tuesday morning that PC owners could pick up Child of Light to keep.

Child of Light takes players into the fantasy continent of Leumuria, where they take control of a young girl named Aurora. In this RPG, players must battle against the forces of the Queen of Night and survive long enough for Aurora to return home to her royal family. They'll gather a party along the way and combat foes using an Active-Time Battle System.

Shacknews had nothing but love for Child of Light, noting it as one the games that flew under the radar in 2014. (This has been quite a day for referencing old 2014 stories on Shacknews.) This news also comes roughly a year and a half after Ubisoft announced that Child of Light would be adapted for television.

Those who want their free copy of Child of Light will need a UPlay account and must claim it through the UPlay client. After that, it's yours to keep forever. If you don't have the client open, simply pick it up from the Ubisoft website and log in. Act fast, because it's only available until Saturday, March 28 at 6AM PT, at which point it will cost you money again.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola