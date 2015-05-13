Axiom Verge 2 returns to Sudra in Fall 2020 on Switch
Thomas Happ has returned with a sequel to acclaimed 2015 hit Axiom Verge and it's coming to Nintendo Switch.
Axiom Verge is set to arrive on PC tomorrow and on Vita in the near future. But that's not the final step for creator Tom Happ and business partner Dan Adelman. They're aiming to spread Athetos' reach further, as indicated in today's Reddit AMA.
Tom Happ's anticipated Metroidvania is finally ready to go on PlayStation 4. The game will arrive on March 31, with the Vita version set to come shortly thereafter.