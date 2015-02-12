New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: The Lost Vikings

Charging Forward: A Lost Vikings retrospective

With The Lost Vikings being welcomed into Heroes of the Storm this week, Shacknews is taking a look back at the original game that first introduced the lovable Viking trio. And a handful of Blizzard developers are joining us!

Hello, Meet Lola