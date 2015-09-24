Snag The Escapists for free on the Epic Games Store now
Another free game courtesy of the Epic Games Store is available to add to your burgeoning collection now, and it's all about breaking out.
Team17 has announced The Escapists The Walking Dead will be shuffling its way to both PC and Xbox One very soon.
Team 17 has announced a new The Escapists game is being developed and will take place in the world of The Walking Dead.
The Escapists is an 8-bit retro style game with one straightforward goal: bust out of prison. However, getting out means planning, figuring things out, and enduring numerous setbacks. Do we have what it takes for a prison break? Our review.