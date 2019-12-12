Snag The Escapists for free on the Epic Games Store now Another free game courtesy of the Epic Games Store is available to add to your burgeoning collection now, and it's all about breaking out.

The next free game on the Epic Games Store is now up for grabs, and you won't want to miss it and break your free game streak.

Previously, Jotun: Valhalla Edition was up for grabs on the Epic Games Store. It's no longer available now, and in its place is The Escapists. The Escapists is a decidedly different game than Jotun, as it's a colorful pixel-styled top-down strategy game about breaking out of prison. Basically, you've got to help a bunch of criminals play their Get Out of Jail Free cards.

All you need to do to grab your copy is to head over to the Epic Games Store and find the "Buy Now" button, which will now read "Get." You'll add it to your account after you hit "Place Order" after that. It's the same routine as usual.

But there's something odd about this new game. Usually, there's an indication of what's coming next. This time, there isn't any sort of info about the next free game. Instead, there's a link that says "more free games" will be available on December 19. It's not clear at this point if that means potentially we might see the end of the program soon, but that means all the more reason to grab the free games while you can.

How many free games have you collected over the course of the promotion from the Epic Games Store? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.