Grab Jotun: Valhalla Edition for free on Epic Games Store now This eerie hand-drawn adventure game is based on Norse mythology, and can be yours for the low, low price of free.

Have you been keeping up with all the free game offerings on the Epic Games Store? It's a good idea to make sure you're checking back often, as there's already a new title to pick up.

This time around, Epic Games Store users can mosey on over and download Jotun: Valhalla Edition for the low, low price of free. It's a unique-looking, hand-drawn adventure where you explore a world based on Norse mythology. Take on the role of Viking warrior Thora and prove yourself to the gods so you have a chance at entering the mythical Valhalla. Check out eat trailer below.

You can download Jotun: Valhalla Edition all the way up until December 12, but then it'll be replaced by The Escapists, which will be available until December 19 for free. The previous game on the free list was Rayman Legends.

You can amass a tidy little sum of video games for free just by being an Epic Games Store Subscriber. There's nothing wrong with sitting out purchasing titles and just waiting to pounce when there's something free. You never know what's going to be free next, after all. We'll also do our best to keep you informed as new games rotate in and out.