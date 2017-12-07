Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

All Stories Tagged: The Astronauts

People Can Fly vets announce horror The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

When your last three games are Painkiller, Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment, surely another crazy gory murderfest will follow? Not for The Astronauts. The small studio set up last year by People Can Fly founder Adrian Chmielarz and two fellow veterans today announced its first game, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, a "weird fiction horror" game for PC meant "to be played at night, alone, and in headphones."

Ex-People Can Fly devs start The Astronauts

Three devs from Bulletstorm dev People Can Fly have branched out to form a new development house called The Astronauts. They have also licensed Unreal Engine 3 tech for their future games.

Hello, Meet Lola