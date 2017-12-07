Witchfire gets new early access gameplay trailer at Summer Game Fest
For the first time in over four years, behold new gameplay footage for Witchfire.
Burn the witch.
Former members of People Can Fly are banding together to assemble a murder mystery, free of tacked-on combat.
When your last three games are Painkiller, Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment, surely another crazy gory murderfest will follow? Not for The Astronauts. The small studio set up last year by People Can Fly founder Adrian Chmielarz and two fellow veterans today announced its first game, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, a "weird fiction horror" game for PC meant "to be played at night, alone, and in headphones."
Three devs from Bulletstorm dev People Can Fly have branched out to form a new development house called The Astronauts. They have also licensed Unreal Engine 3 tech for their future games.