People Can Fly vets announce horror The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

When your last three games are Painkiller, Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment, surely another crazy gory murderfest will follow? Not for The Astronauts. The small studio set up last year by People Can Fly founder Adrian Chmielarz and two fellow veterans today announced its first game, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, a "weird fiction horror" game for PC meant "to be played at night, alone, and in headphones."