BloodRayne & its sequel get enhanced PC editions under Ziggurat Interactive
Ziggurat and Terminal Reality have come together to spruce up the third-person vampire horror titles BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2.
Exclusive Infernal Engine patents are the center of Terminal Reality's complaint against Microsoft.
Terminal Reality, the studio behind the original BloodRayne and Walking Dead: Survival Instinct, has reportedly shut down.
Of course The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct has pre-order bonuses. And look, a new trailer showing off gameplay.
The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct is coming on March 26, and Activision has confirmed that a Wii U version is on the way too.
"Oh," you gulp, reaching out to accept the present and trying not to notice it's wrapped in stained newspaper. Activision eagerly handed over the first gameplay trailer for The Other Walking Dead Game, The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct, on Christmas Day, smiling and staring in anticipation of your reaction. "You shouldn't have. Thank you. But you really shouldn't have."
Activision and Terminal Reality announced today that actors Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) and Michael Rooker (Merle Dixon) will reprise their roles for The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct.
Telltale has been doing quite well with its game based on The Walking Dead comic. However, Activision has its own game coming out as well, one based on the AMC television series.
