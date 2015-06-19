New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

All Stories Tagged: surgeon simulator 2013

10 VR Games to Prepare You for Owning a Headset

The HTC Vive VR headset is due to release this fall, and the Oculus Rift will come out in 2016, but what is there to play on them? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here are 10 games that have VR support, and are available right now. So, start building up your library and prepare to dive into the VR revolution.

Hello, Meet Lola