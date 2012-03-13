JETT: The Far Shore unveiled for PS5, coming holiday 2020
JETT: The Far Shore appears to take players on a space-travelling adventure on PlayStation 5 in 2020.
We caught up with Capybara's Nathan Vella and Superbrothers' Craig Adams after the awards show to chat about the victory--and why the winning iOS game will never come out on Android.
Two remaining IndieCade 2011 awards are due this evening, but we've got the near-final list of winners so far, along with a few words about some co-operative stand-outs.
IGF chair and former Offworld editor Brandon Boyer is seeking funding on Kickstarter for a new gaming website called 'Venus Patrol.'