Lovecraftian adventure Sundered is free on Epic Games Store
It's free, and who can say no to another free game added to their Epic Games Store collection at this point?
It's free, and who can say no to another free game added to their Epic Games Store collection at this point?
Ninja Theory took on the risky task of weaving an action puzzler with an accurate representation of mental instability and ended up with one of the best experiences the year had to offer.
The studio behind Jotun have announced its upcoming game, Sundered, will have players fighting to survive, and for their sanity.