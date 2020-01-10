New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Lovecraftian adventure Sundered is free on Epic Games Store

It's free, and who can say no to another free game added to their Epic Games Store collection at this point?

Brittany Vincent
1

Another month's just rolled around, and that means there's a new free game on the horizon for the Epic Games Store.

This month's game is Sundered: Eldritch Edition, a Lovecraftian Metrovania that originally followed up Jotun (another game that was free on the Epic Games Store previously). Players take on the role of Eshe, who's tasked with exploring the mazelike underground desert ruins, as instructed by the Shining Trapezohedron.

You'll definitely want to check out the hallowed halls of Sundered to see everything it has to offer, especially because the levels slightly rearrange themselves after you die. And guess what? You're going to die pretty often.

The special Eldritch Edition of Sundered comes up with a new series of quests, four-player co-op, and even a new boss battle. Just make sure to grab the game before January 16. Then the service will rotate once more, introducing a new free game and ensuring the cycle continues anew.

Have you been collecting all the free Epic Games Store titles as they arise? Even if you're not too interested in playing the game that comes around each month, it's still worth adding to your digital cache. Free games, right? You never know when you're going to want a particular title and you don't have it, after all. 

