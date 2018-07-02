Epic Games Head of Publishing Strategy Sergiy Galyonkin leaves company
Sergiy Galyonkin created player analytics progam SteamSpy, and would go on to use that knowledge to help develop and launch Epic Games Store.
Those valuable insights should be returning soon.
If you enjoyed using sites like SteamSpy or SteamCharts to find things out about your favorite games, you may be out of luck now.