New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Steam Machine

Opinion: E3 2015 Shows Off the Year of the PC

Between big announcements from Sony, Microsoft and other developers at this year's E3, it's easy to overlook how the PC has grown its own significant presence. That's ok, because as console makers vie for the top prize, the PC is walking away with the most toys.

E3 2015: Games with the Most to Prove

Every game featured at E3 needs to leave a lasting impression, but some games have more on the line than others. Here are the games and platforms that have the most to prove at this year's Expo.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola