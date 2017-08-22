StarCraft 2 Prologue: Whispers of Oblivion Impressions: The End Begins

Shacknews plays through StarCraft 2: Whispers of Oblivion and joins Zeratul in his quest to defeat the powerful Amon before he can bring about the destruction of all life in the galaxy. Saving the galaxy might be a tall order, but with a small army of Protoss behind us, we're ready to take on the task.