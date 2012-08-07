Sports games that need to be rebooted
With sports making a comeback in the United States, the Shacknews staff put our heads together and came up with sports franchises we'd love to see make a return.
SSX has gotten updated to version 3.0, offering two new modes called 3-2-1-Go! and Freeride, along with a handful of bug fixes.
The newly rebooted SSX will be getting a blast from the past with its upcoming Mt. Eddie & Classic Characters DLC Bundle Pack.
A demo for SSX will hit next week, ahead of its February 28 release date.
The SSX online pass will allow you to play online, but restrict any credits earned from online play until you register the pass.
EA's upcoming SSX reboot has been delayed by two weeks in order to give it "the final bit of polish" the development team wanted.
SSX music producer Freddy Ouano discusses how the upcoming title will remix music on the fly, based on player actions.
We hit the slopes in our preview of EA's high-def revival of the SSX franchise and can't wait to get back to the mountain.
SSX "superstars" Elise, Kaori, and Mac are setting their boards aside to hit the court, EA has revealed. The three characters from EA Sports' SSX franchise have been added to the growing roster of NBA Jam: On Fire Edition.
The developers at EA had an even bigger vision for the upcoming SSX: it would include both snowboarding and skiing.