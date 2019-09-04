Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated gets June 2020 launch date
If nautical nonsense be something you wish... again... then we have good news for you. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated has a launch date.
Have some fun down here in the deep blue sea with this exclusive gameplay and interview from SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated