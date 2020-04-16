Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated gets June 2020 launch date If nautical nonsense be something you wish... again... then we have good news for you. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated has a launch date.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom is a very celebrated game, which prompted THQ Nordic to take this surprisingly okay licensed cash grab and give it some sprucing up. Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated has been in the works for some time now, and fans won’t be waiting too much longer to get it. THQ Nordic finally announced a launch date for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated alongside a fresh new trailer.

THQ Nordic showed off the new trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated and its launch date on the THQ Nordic YouTube channel on April 16, 2020. Launching on June 23, 2020, on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, players and fans will be able to re-explore the zany adventures of SpongeBob and his friends as they seek to outwit or simply ruin the schemes of the evil genius Plankton. You can catch the new trailer out just below.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated aims to take the original fan favorite game and up the quality of it, making it worthy of the legendary SpongeBob. Visuals and gameplay have been polished and tweaked, a new horde mode gives two players a way to enjoy the game in a gauntlet of never-ending enemies, and content that was cut from the original game due to time or technical constraints has been restored to give even players familiar with Battle for Bikini Bottom something interesting to discover. From top to bottom, Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is meant to be everything a fan might want from a SpongeBob SquarePants game.

With SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated officially landing on the 2020 video game calendar in June, stay tuned to Shacknews for any new and final announcements leading up to the launch date.