Roberta Williams to be honored with Pioneer Award at GDCA 2020
The undisputed queen of point-and-click adventure design, Roberta Williams is slated to be honored with the Pioneer Award at GDCA 2020.
The undisputed queen of point-and-click adventure design, Roberta Williams is slated to be honored with the Pioneer Award at GDCA 2020.
Point-and-click your way to the adventure genre's glory days.
Two programmers behind the original Space Quest have formed their own studio, aiming to make a sci-fi point-and-click adventure title with modern tropes.