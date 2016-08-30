New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Sierra Online

Space Quest devs form new studio

Two programmers behind the original Space Quest have formed their own studio, aiming to make a sci-fi point-and-click adventure title with modern tropes.

Hello, Meet Lola