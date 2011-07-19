New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sega delays CRUSH3D, Shinobi 3DS

Sega announced delays to two of its 3DS games today. Shinobi has moved to November 15, and CRUSH3D has been pushed all the way to February 21, 2012.

