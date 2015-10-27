Batman: The Enemy Within leads Xbox Games with Gold in March
Fresh off offering up Batman: The Telltale Series, Xbox Games with Gold for March will feature the second season of the Dark Knight's Telltale adventure.
The half-genie Shantae returns to help celebrate WayForward's 25th anniversary and she's come with an upgraded art style. Shacknews recently had a chance to give the game a look during last weekend's IndieCade event.
Nintendo took Thursday evening to celebrate the indie gaming scene and Shacknews has rounded up the trailers for each of the games featured at tonight's event.