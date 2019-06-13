New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews remembers the GameCube

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the GameCube. To celebrate, the Shacknews team decided to take a look back at our favorite GameCube moments... and there are plenty to choose from.

Shacknews remembers the original Xbox

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the original Xbox. While team Microsoft celebrates by giving you discounts on Black Eyed Peas music videos, the Shacknews team decided to take a look back at our favorite Xbox moments.

