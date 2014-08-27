Ubisoft announces September release date for Rocksmith+
Following a delay into 2022, Ubisoft has now settled on an official release date for Rocksmith+.
Following a delay into 2022, Ubisoft has now settled on an official release date for Rocksmith+.
Five classical renditions of Bach's best will be transformed into rock rhythms for the guitar game.
Rocksmith 2014 rocks on this week with a new five-pack of DLC from Cake.
Ubisoft is partnering with Gibson Guitar to offer a Les Paul with copies of Rocksmith. The $200 bundle includes the game, a cable, and a Epiphone Les Paul Junior.
Get $25 off an axe from Guitar Center if you pre-order Ubisoft's rhythm game, which uses real guitars as controller, from GameStop.
Just as Activision's getting out of the guitar game racket, Ubisoft is entering it with Rocksmith, using real guitars as controllers.