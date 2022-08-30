Ubisoft announces September release date for Rocksmith+ Following a delay into 2022, Ubisoft has now settled on an official release date for Rocksmith+.

Back in September of last year, Ubisoft delayed the release of Rocksmith+ in order to fully incorporate feedback received during the program’s Closed Beta and provide a smoother experience for guitar and bass players.

Now, Ubisoft has seemingly worked out any remaining kinks in Rocksmith+ as it now has a confirmed release date. According to Ubisoft, Rocksmith+ will launch on September 6 for PC exclusively through the Ubisoft Store.

For those looking to learn or improve their guitar and bass chops, you can look forward to the “largest catalog of official songs ever offered in a music learning service” according to the announcement post from Ubisoft.

Grab your electric, acoustic, or bass guitar and get ready to improve your skills by playing along with your favorite songs in Rocksmith+, coming to PC exclusively through the Ubisoft Store on September 6. The new subscription service will have the largest catalog of official songs ever offered in a music learning service, and will be regularly adding songs with millions more to come through partnerships with famed labels such as Sony and Universal.

Rocksmith+ will reportedly offer over 5,000 songs from various artists and, if you’ve played Rocksmith before or were part of the Closed Beta for Rocksmith+, you’ll be able to enjoy a loyalty offer that’ll allow you to get 1 month for free if you subscribe to the service for 3 months. Or, if you subscribe for a year, you’ll get 3 free months.

Some of the features on offer for Rocksmith+ include real-time feedback, continuous tracking and analysis of your performance, and practice tools like Riff Repeater and Adaptive Difficulty. Additionally, you’ll be able to connect any electric, acoustic, or bass guitar using the Rocksmith Real Tone Cable, or with the Rocksmith+ Connect mobile app.

For more on what to look forward to with Rocksmith+ once it’s released on September 6, be sure to read through the release date announcement post from Ubisoft and check out the official Rocksmith website.