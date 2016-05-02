Behaviour Interactive opens UK studio formed with Rising Storm devs
Following the closing of AntiMatter Games, Behaviour has opened a new UK South branch with many of the developers of the former studio.
Tripwire Interactive announced a Rising Storm 2: Vietnam.