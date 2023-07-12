Behaviour Interactive opens UK studio formed with Rising Storm devs Following the closing of AntiMatter Games, Behaviour has opened a new UK South branch with many of the developers of the former studio.

Behaviour Interactive is once again expanding, this time with a new studio based in Truro, Cornwall, in the South West United Kingdom. The new studio is the second of Behaviour’s in the country and will be called Behaviour UK - South. It’s also formed with employees from the closing AntiMatter Games, which worked with Tripwire Interactive on the Rising Storm series.

Behaviour Interactive announced the opening of its new Behaviour UK - South studio on July 12, 2023. Behaviour calls the opening “another step in the company’s European expansion,” following the opening of another studio in the United Kingdom earlier this year in which Behaviour acquired SockMonkey Studios in Middlesbrough, Teeside. That studio would go on to become Behaviour UK - North. Behaviour saw AntiMatter’s closing as a prime opportunity to gain valuable talent, as shared in its announcement.

“Many truly talented individuals have been undeservedly impacted by the economic challenges that have led to layoffs across the gaming industry,” stated Behaviour Executive Vice President of Services Wayne Meazza. “When we learned AntiMatter Games was closing, we jumped at the opportunity to accelerate our strategic expansion by adding the studio’s proven, experienced team. This represented a true win-win situation, particularly given how AntiMatter shared Behaviour’s well-established culture of collaborative ambition.”

Behaviour UK - South is composed of developers from the closing AntiMatter Games, which developed realistic first-person shooters like Rising Storm 2: Vietnam.

Source: Tripwire Interactive

For its part, AntiMatter Games was instrumental in the development of several realistic first-person shooters, with a backlog of projects including the expansion for Red Orchestra 2 and the development of the Vietnam-based Rising Storm 2. With the studio closing down, employees of AntiMatter were thrilled to join Behaviour in its new UK - South studio, as shared by former AntiMatter CEO and upcoming Behaviour UK - South general manager Rich Barham.

We are thrilled that we can continue to pursue our passion for making games as part of the Behaviour team. We feel very fortunate that we can maintain our home in beautiful Truro, and we look forward to welcoming new members to the team over the coming months and years.

With Behaviour South - UK opening, it’s another sign of Behaviour Interactive as a whole expanding heavily this year, and likely more projects beyond Dead by Daylight coming as a result. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for more updates.