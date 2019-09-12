Shacknews Best Gaming Accessory of 2019 - Ring-Con
It looked like a gimmick, but the Ring-Con is no joke and for the workout it provides, we name it the Shacknews Best Gaming Accessory of 2019.
Squats, smoothies, and clay sculpting! Nintendo's new exercise RPG Ring Fit Adventure makes burning calories a breeze!
That weird Nintendo controller teased last week was built for an even weirder game it seems. Please take a look.