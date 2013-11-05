Broken Sword 5 slithers out December 4, now episodic

Nostalgia-plying games crowdfunded as the gold rush began are gathering pace, breaching from industry veterans' nebulous realm of "Wouldn't it be cool if?" into our world, our lives, our homes. To make good on its plan to release Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse this year, Revolution Software has split the adventure game into two parts. The first will arrive December 4, the developer announced today, followed by the second in January 2014.