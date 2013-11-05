New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

All Stories Tagged: Revolution Software

Broken Sword 5 slithers out December 4, now episodic

Nostalgia-plying games crowdfunded as the gold rush began are gathering pace, breaching from industry veterans' nebulous realm of "Wouldn't it be cool if?" into our world, our lives, our homes. To make good on its plan to release Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse this year, Revolution Software has split the adventure game into two parts. The first will arrive December 4, the developer announced today, followed by the second in January 2014.

Beneath a Steel Sky 2 coming despite missing Kickstarter goal

Revolution Software's Kickstarter campaign to crowd-fund Broken Sword: The Serpent's Curse was a huge success, doubling its initial goal of $400,000. While it smashed through several goals, it fell short of the big, exciting target for $1,000,000--a sequel to dystopian adventure game Beneath a Steel Sky. Happily, Revolution now says that it'll go ahead and make that anyway.

Hello, Meet Lola