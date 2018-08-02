Origin PC Neron Desktop review: A compact stunner
Origin PC is offering a compact powerhouse that offers uncompromising performance with looks that could kill.
Origin PC is offering a compact powerhouse that offers uncompromising performance with looks that could kill.
Is this harrowing return to the Blair Witch universe and Burkittsville, Maryland a fearsome trip worth taking? Our review.
This dimension-shifting journey is ambitious and beautiful, but ultimately repetitive and rote.
Ryuko Matoi, Satsuki Kiryuin, and all your favorite Kill la Kill characters come out to play in this gorgeous but occasionally flawed brawler.
SolSeraph, a spiritual successor to ActRaiser, ends up like the legend of Icarus: flying too close to the sun.
Sega delivers yet another win in its ongoing mission to port its back catalog to the PC.
Bury Me, My Love is a unique story told primarily through text communications. Is it a journey worth taking? Our review.
Skydance Interactive upgraded its mech shooter into one of the best experiences in VR.
Seeking Dawn is striking visually, but limits the experience with disappointing mechanics.
This shooter is well-made but not exceptionally memorable. It does have an ideal home, though.