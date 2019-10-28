All Stories Tagged: Review
Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy review
The Layton puzzle series' debut on Nintendo Switch brings the puzzles and charm fans should expect, though the move to game pads and an episodic story may feel strange.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review - Between light and dark
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a new single-player experience from Respawn Entertainment that doesn't quite stick the landing. Our review.
Sparklite review - A new awakening
Red Blue Games is taking us back to the old-school action-adventure mashup, but is Sparklite more than just a nostalgia trip? Our review.
The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors review
ININ Games resurrects a beloved SNES beat-em-up, but do these android ninjas kick butt in 2019?
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 review: As good as gold
Mario and Sonic are heading to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic games. Here's our review.
World of Warcraft Classic review: Journey to the past
World of Warcraft Classic takes players back to the "good ole days" of Blizzard's hit MMO. But does Classic live up to the hype? Our review.
Death Stranding review: The great deliverer
Hideo Kojima's latest game is a dazzling work of art that redefines what video games can accomplish. Our review.
WWE 2K20 review: Botchamania
The WWE video games have been reliably underwhelming for years, but the newest edition should be an embarrassment to all parties involved.
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD review - Rotten bananas
Does Sega's first Super Monkey Ball HD remake live up to the hype? Our review.
Luigi's Mansion 3 review: Local haunts
Almost twenty years after the first game's release, Luigi's Mansion 3 continues the green-clad hero's ghost hunting extravaganza. But does the formula still work as well as it did in 2002? Our review.