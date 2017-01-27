Resident Evil special: 25 years of T-Virus, tyrants, & tank-control survival horror
Twenty-five years ago, three members of Racoon City PD's S.T.A.R.S. team escaped into the mansion where they thought it was safe. Yet...
We battled it out to write our definitive staff list of the best Resident Evil games.
Capcom's newest Remaster is now available for pre-load on select systems.
Welcome to 2015! As is tradition, the Shacknews staff weighs in on the games they're most looking forward to in the new year. Here are the games Freelance Contributor, Josh Hawkins, is looking forward to!