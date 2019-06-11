Resident Evil Humble Bundle has nearly every game for $30
Humble Bundle and Capcom are teaming up to offer a vast majority of the main Resident Evil titles to benefit Direct Relief.
Humble Bundle and Capcom are teaming up to offer a vast majority of the main Resident Evil titles to benefit Direct Relief.
Two of the Resident Evil franchise's later entries will soon grace Nintendo Switch, giving the portable console a near-complete lineup of RE titles.
Capcom maintains its estimate that it will ship four million copies before March 31, the end of its fiscal year.
We battled it out to write our definitive staff list of the best Resident Evil games.
A 'full-scale offensive' is being planned for the Resident Evil series later this year.
Evil is returning in as Resident Evil 4, 5, and 6 are getting released on current-gen consoles this year.