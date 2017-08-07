Rainway TV app impressions: Couch-friendly PC gaming
Rainway's game streaming app is making the jump to the living room with a brand-new TV application. But does the new app live up to the streaming service's history? Our impressions.
Rainway's game streaming app is making the jump to the living room with a brand-new TV application. But does the new app live up to the streaming service's history? Our impressions.
The Rainway App lets you harness the power of your PC to stream games on other devices. Check out this latest demo of Half-Life 2 running on Nintendo Switch.
The ability to stream anywhere gets more exciting when it means Geralt of Rivia on your Nintendo Switch.
But let's not kid ourselves, Nintendo is going to nix it.