Resident Evil 3 Remake confirmed during PlayStation State of Play
We finally got our first official look at the remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, along with details on Project Resistance, during PlayStation's last 2019 State of Play.
We finally got our first official look at the remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, along with details on Project Resistance, during PlayStation's last 2019 State of Play.
Capcom has formally unveiled Project Resistance, with a closed beta set to begin in October. It's... probably not what you thought it was.
Watch all the Project Resistance live streams from the 2019 Tokyo Game Show here.
Project Resistance looks an awful lot like a new Resident Evil Outbreak game, but we're not sure if that's the case just yet.
Capcom is teasing a reveal for Project Resistance, a new Resident Evil game, for September 9.