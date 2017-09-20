Project Cars 1&2 will be delisted due to expired licenses
The first two Project Cars games will be removed from digital storefronts over the next few months.
I live my life a quarter mile at a time. Nothing else matters: not the mortgage, not the store, and not my team. For those ten seconds or less, I'm free. Here's our review of Project Cars 2.
Slightly Mad Studios racing title is getting a sequel, and we get some insight on what's changed and what's new.
It's been less than two months since the original Project Cars was released, but Slightly Mad Studios is already working on the sequel.