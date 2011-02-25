Ford reducing Mustang Mach-E prices after Tesla announces similar plans
After Tesla announced plans to lower prices of its electric vehicles, Ford has since followed suit with plans to reduce the cost of its Mustang Mach-E.
After Tesla announced plans to lower prices of its electric vehicles, Ford has since followed suit with plans to reduce the cost of its Mustang Mach-E.
With Sony NGP's release quickly approaching, Sony has announced it will slash the price of the PSP-3000 model to $130. News of the $40 drop...