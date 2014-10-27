Ford reducing Mustang Mach-E prices after Tesla announces similar plans
After Tesla announced plans to lower prices of its electric vehicles, Ford has since followed suit with plans to reduce the cost of its Mustang Mach-E.
After Tesla announced plans to lower prices of its electric vehicles, Ford has since followed suit with plans to reduce the cost of its Mustang Mach-E.
The holidays are coming up, and Microsoft wants you to seriously consider its console as your go-to gaming machine this season with its recently announced price cut.