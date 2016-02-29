PS1 & PSP titles spotted on PlayStation servers ahead of PS Plus revamp
Games like Tekken 2, Ridge Racers 2, and Mr. Driller were recently seen in datamines of PlayStation servers.
Games like Tekken 2, Ridge Racers 2, and Mr. Driller were recently seen in datamines of PlayStation servers.
Your downloads are thankfully safe.
Today Sony sent out notices for its class-action settlement. If you were a PlayStation Network, Sony Online Entertainment, or Qriocity services before May 15, 2011, you can claim a settlement. The form doesn't list the prices of the free games,so we wondered: which free giveaway offers the best value for the settlement?
Sony went into 2014 with tons of momentum, and as you'll soon read, their momentum has continued to increase.
Sony will discontinue the run of its original handheld system this year.
Persona 3: The Movie is coming to the US. The first movie, The Spring of Birth, will be available on Blu-ray on May 20th.
The March line-up for PlayStation Plus includes Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition for PS4, Tomb Raider and Thomas Was Alone for PS3, and Unit 13 for Vita.
Sony is having some users reset their PlayStation Network passwords, after noticing "irregular activity."
For gamers, PlayStation Plus' Instant Game Collection has been a tremendous deal, offering numerous "free" games as part of a subscription. But why do developers offer their games for free? Well, because some of them are getting paid for it, of course.
It's that time of the year again. Sony is once again offering PlayStation Network rebates for buying stuff off the PlayStation Store.