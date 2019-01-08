Panasonic & Redwood Materials sign multibillion dollar battery production deal
This deal will see Redwood Materials supply Panasonic with recycled high-nickel cathode materials for US battery production.
This deal will see Redwood Materials supply Panasonic with recycled high-nickel cathode materials for US battery production.
DJs and vinyl lovers across the world rejoice as the most popular turntable of all time is being reborn thanks to Panasonic.
Panasonic's curious handheld gaming device the Jungle is no longer in development, the company has confirmed.