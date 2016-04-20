New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Orcs Must Die! Series

Orcs Must Die! 2 review

Anyone that missed out on the orc-killing fun the Orcs Must Die! will be in for a treat. Those that do own the first game will unlock the first game's campaign levels for free, with all of the sequel's new features. Grab a friend, because the gleeful killing of orcs is an experience that's meant to be shared.

Orcs Must Die! 2 bringing co-op killing in July

Genocide is a thorny issue but Orcs Must Die! 2 handles it with gusto. The action tower defense sequel, now toting two-player online co-op, will launch exclusively for PC on July 30, developer Robot Entertainment has announced.

Orcs Must Die! 2 preview

A hands-on preview of Orcs Must Die! 2, the PC-exclusive sequel coming from Robot Entertainment this summer.

Orcs Must Die! 2 announced, packing co-op

Robot Entertainment's Orcs Must Die was a charming action-RPG take on the tower defense, and now the indie has announced a sequel. Imaginatively named Orcs Must Die! 2, it'll bring a second playable character and a new co-op mode exclusively to PC this su

