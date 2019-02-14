OlliOlli World revealed at Nintendo Indie World
A new skateboarding game from Private Division is coming to Switch this year.
A new skateboarding game from Private Division is coming to Switch this year.
OlliOlli: Switch Stance combines the first two OlliOlli games for Switch users and is available now.
OlliOlli: Switch Stance is dropping this February for all the skating enthusiasts with the Nintendo console.
OlliOlli has a few more platforms to ride onto, so it'll hit Xbox One, Wii U, and 3DS early next year.
A new OlliOlli game is in development and Roll7 expects to be released on both PlayStation 4 and the PS Vita in 2015.
The PS Vita skateboarding sensation finally makes its way to other platforms. And don't worry, gamers, it's Cross-Buy compatible.