New York Comic Con cancelled, goes digital this October
NYCC will be an entirely online event this October.
A new trailer from NYCC shows off Prototype 2 protagonist Heller beating up mercs and commanding monsters.
Halo: Combat Evolved has gone gold... again, and will be available on November 15th. New to Anniversary is Kinect support, detailed for the first time at New York Comic Con.
Galactus is the ridiculously overpowered final boss of Marvel vs Capcom 3. For its Ultimate version, Capcom has announced that the boss will be a playable character.
During a Marvel panel at New York Comic Con, Activision officially announced an open-world game based on the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man movie.
Street Fighter x Tekken will be available on PS3 and Xbox 360 on March 6th. Additionally, producer Yoshinori Ono confirmed development of a PC version.
Rockstar made one thing clear when demoing an early build of Max Payne 3 to me: it is Max Payne, through and through.
A new seven-minute Final Fantasy XIII-2 trailer explains some story beats, and shows off the battle system and minigames.
South Park is getting another video game adaptation, this time as a platformer from Other Ocean Interactive. The game South Park: Tenorman's Revenge will hit XBLA in spring of 2012.