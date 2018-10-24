GRID Autosport Switch update adds local multiplayer, Labo support coming 2020
GRID Autosport on Nintendo Switch just got an update for local split-screen and wireless multiplayer, and support for the Labo Steering Wheel is coming in 2020.
GRID Autosport on Nintendo Switch just got an update for local split-screen and wireless multiplayer, and support for the Labo Steering Wheel is coming in 2020.
Labo is being used in creative ways to help educate children.
The newest addition to Nintendo's cardboard-based DIY system steers players the right way toward fun.